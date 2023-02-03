Amazing San Francisco, “The City By the Bay” (part 3)



Gem & Lita: downtown San Francisco

Awaiting in San Francisco, aka ‘Frisco, also known as “City of Fog”. are plenty of highlights, particularly the Golden Gate Bridge. The 1280-meter Golden Gate Bridge is a suspension bridge spanning the Golden Gate, the one-mile (1.6 km) strait connecting San Francisco Bay and the Pacific Ocean. The Golden Gate Bridge was painted an orange vermillion (dubbed international orange) before its opening in 1937 (constructed started in 1933) that stands out against the backdrop of the blue sea, land and fog. However, the anti-rust paint makes it RED. The bridge allows free pedestrians and bicycle traffic at various times with US$5.00 to US$8.00 tolls for motorized vehicles. It does not have a toll plaza and does not accept cash. Crossing the iconic bridge is quite an experience!

While in San Francisco don’t miss to visit the Golden Gate Park. The Golden Gate Park is separate from the bridge. The park is home to the world-renown California Academy of Sciences, the tranquil Japanese Tea Garden and the oldest glass Victorian greenhouses in the Western hemisphere where more than 800 live butterflies flitter around you . The greenhouse is home to more than 10,000 plants from around the world.

Golden Gate Park is also home to De Young Museum showcasing American art from the 17th through the 21st centuries, international textile arts and art from the Americas. Here are also the fabulous botanical gardens, several large ponds and lakes, fields of bison and picnic spots.



“The crookedest street in the world”–Lombard Street, San Francisco

On the edge of Golden Gate Park is a place called Haight-Ashbury, the birthplace of the 1960s counter culture movement, another quite wonderful area where the hippies of the 1960s and the 1970s practiced free love. You could still see here tie-dyed teenagers and organic cafes, so a stroll through the Haight is like a step back in time!

Other neighbourhood of note in northeastern part of San Francisco is the Nob Hill/Russian Hill area, a classic, upscale affluent district with high-end housing and some of the best historic hotels in the city. You’ll find here the Grace Cathedral, the Fairmont and the cable car museum. And just down the street is the enchanting district of Russian Hill originally settled by Russian immigrants with luxury housing and fantastic restaurants and bars. And it is here where you will find the “most crookedest street in the world”, the Lombard Street, famous for a steep, one-block section with eight (8) hairpin turns – a very unique street and perhaps one of the most photographed streets on the planet. The crooked block is about 600 feet (180 m) long – one way (downhill) and is paved with red bricks.

Not to be missed is another famous place – the Postcard Row located at 714 Steiner Street, a picturesque block of colourful Victorian-style homes painted in every shade of the rainbow. Also known as the “Painted Ladies” of the Alamo Square, the Postcard Row is seen in “Full House” opening credits of the ABC TV sitcom 1987-1995.

Trivia: The City of San Francisco was reportedly built on seven hills. And Mount Davidson is the highest point in the city.