About The Filipino Business Community Check-In

ISSUE »
POSTED IN » Community, Featured Stories


As we all enter another year in this pandemic, the Manitoba Filipino Business Council wants to hear how YOU and your business are doing. Join us for this free virtual Community Check-In where you can connect and share stories with other Filipino/a/x business owners.

The Community Check-In will give you and your team a safe space to share your current challenges and struggles with other Filiipino/a/x business owners who understand. We will discuss how we handle our own roadblocks and how we can move forward stronger, together.

Why should you attend?
• Meet with other Manitoba Filipino/a/x business owners
• Share your current challenges and roadblocks in your business
• Be a part of a community who listens and supports one another

This complimentary virtual networking event will take place on Wednesday, January 26 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM via Zoom. You will receive a link with an invitation to join the virtual event following your registration.

NOTE: This event will be recorded and available for viewing on our exclusive members-only YouTube channel.

Related »

Kailán Malálaglag ang Hulíng Dáhon?

Kailán Malálaglag ang Hulíng Dáhon?

SOIS Holds Teachers’ Panel for IETs

SOIS Holds Teachers’ Panel for IETs

The Pied Piper of Mar-a-Lago

The Pied Piper of Mar-a-Lago

Canadian Labour Organization donates to victims of Typhoon Rai

Canadian Labour Organization donates to victims of Typhoon Rai