About The Filipino Business Community Check-In



As we all enter another year in this pandemic, the Manitoba Filipino Business Council wants to hear how YOU and your business are doing. Join us for this free virtual Community Check-In where you can connect and share stories with other Filipino/a/x business owners.

The Community Check-In will give you and your team a safe space to share your current challenges and struggles with other Filiipino/a/x business owners who understand. We will discuss how we handle our own roadblocks and how we can move forward stronger, together.

Why should you attend?

• Meet with other Manitoba Filipino/a/x business owners

• Share your current challenges and roadblocks in your business

• Be a part of a community who listens and supports one another

This complimentary virtual networking event will take place on Wednesday, January 26 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM via Zoom. You will receive a link with an invitation to join the virtual event following your registration.

NOTE: This event will be recorded and available for viewing on our exclusive members-only YouTube channel.