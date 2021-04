Abengoza: French Essay Winner

Jourmae Abengoza is a graduating student from Sisler High School who won French for the Future’s National Essay Writing Contest. Among all the students who participated across Canada, her french essay, Mes anciennes amies, les fausses nouvelles? was selected to win a scholarship to l’Université de St. Boniface. Jourmae has been working hard in the French Immersion program during the 12 years and will still continue her studies in french at Université de St. Boniface.