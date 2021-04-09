Assiniboine Park Conservancy Seeking Volunteers for Upcoming Summer Season

Winnipeg, April 6, 2021 – The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is seeking 200 volunteers to fill a variety of roles at the Park and Zoo in preparation for the busy summer season. With nearly 400 acres of gardens and greenspace, plus popular attractions like Assiniboine Park Zoo, there are volunteer opportunities to suit a variety of skill sets and interests.

“Our volunteers enjoy rewarding and meaningful experiences, flexible schedules, comprehensive training, and a welcoming environment that recognizes the important role they play in the organization,” said Shaun Leonoff, Manager, Volunteer Resources. “They are essential members of our team!”

Each year, volunteers contribute thousands of hours of service to the Park and Zoo. They play a key role in the delivery of exceptional experiences by supporting staff and engaging directly with visitors.

Volunteer positions are available to anyone 14 years of age and older. Youth (age 14-18) are invited to apply for the Zoo Camp Crew and/or Zoo Teen Ambassador roles. A variety of other opportunities are available for adult volunteers.

Current volunteer opportunities include:

• Ambassadors

• Interpreters

• Visitor Services Concierge

• Special Events Assistants

• Facilities and Grounds Support

• Zoo Camp Crew (youth)

• Zoo Teen Ambassadors (youth)

The application deadline for this season is May 31, 2021.

More information can be found on the Park and Zoo website at assiniboinepark.ca/volunteer.