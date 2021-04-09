Ready, Set, Golf!



They’re ready for golf season! Muriel Masangkay, Manny Aranez, Joey Licmo and Jay Diokno on the putting green at Larter’s Golf Course in St. Andrews, Manitoba. Golfers are itching to get back on to the courses and enjoy the outdoors after a long winter full of COVID19 restrictions. Winnipeg public golf courses opened on Thursday, April 1, just before the Easter long weekend and tee times are now available at Crescent Drive Golf Course, Harbour View Golf Course, Kildonan Park Golf Course and Windsor Park Golf Course.

Photo courtesy of Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal