A Glimpse of the Philippine Archipelago from Space

Photo: @Astro_Soichi on Twitter

Amidst all the anxiety the Philippines is currently going through with its rising number of covid cases, happy news came in the form of a photograph taken from space.

Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), shared a rare photo of the archipelago shot from the International Space station.

In his Twitter post, Noguchi described the Philippines islands as beautiful.

Thrilled with the photo that clearly captured the shape of the country if we compare it to the world map, netizens reacted to Noguchi’s post with heart emojis, thanking him for such a wonderful picture.

Noguchi also shared photos of other countries such as Israel, Netherlands, Ireland, France and his home country, Japan.