Viva Films unveils first teaser of Sarah Geronimo starrer

Viva Films on Saturday, August 31 has made public a two-minute first teaser of Sarah Geronimo’s comeback film, “Unforgettable,” together with the official poster for the movie, which is scheduled to hit cinemas nationwide this October 23.

The short trailer shows a young woman, played by Sarah who was with her beloved pet dog, Happy. She and her pet got lost on their way to Baguio City to visit her sick grandmother. She then comes across an eatery run by Regine Velasquez. Sarah became the unlikely helper in the carinderia.

“Unforgettable” is a joint project of Viva Films and The Idea First Company. Aside from Regine, other stars in the film include Anne Curtis, Cherie Gil, Tirso Cruz III, Ara Mina, Kim Molina, Meg Imperial, Gina Pareño, and Yayo Aguila.