Mayor Sotto aims for 10 percent reduction in government contracts

Mayor Vico Sotto ensured that prices of all government contracts during his term will decrease by at least 10 percent.

The Pasig City executive said that transparency in governance was one of his top priorities, saying that his administration will open the public bidding of contracts to hit the target figure. He added that he will create a technical working group and an independent monitoring team that will work with an observer from a non-government organization (NGO) to observe all processes to be undertaken by the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC).

The 30-year old mayor also stressed that he will not accept kickbacks from government contracts. The funds that will be saved up from cheaper equipment and services will be returned to the people for additional medicines and scholarship funds, he added.