Trump’s ‘Day of Resurrection’



Just when QAnon conspiracy theories were debunked, a new theory is building up and is gathering acceptance among those who believe in Trumpism.

Ex-President Donald Trump who had been replaced by President Joe Biden is believed to be coming back to power. He’ll be inaugurated as the 19th president of the United States on March 4.

Why 19th and not as 45th, 46th or 47th president?

The story being peddled is that is that since 1871, the country called United States of America ceased to be a nation and became a corporation that belongs to the City of London. The corporation is

represented by an American flag with a gold fringe attached to it.

Are you with me so far?

But what happened to Joe Biden who was inaugurated as president on January 20, 2021? Well, Trump doesn’t recognize Biden as president. Trump is claiming that Biden’s election was fraudulent and Trump is the duly elected president. He’ll be sworn as president on March 4, 2021.

Why this particular date?

According to QAnon believers, the March 4 date is borrowed from the Sovereign Citizen movement, which asserts that March 4 was the original inauguration day in the constitution before it was changed to January 20 by the 20th Amendment. They believe that March 4, 2021 is the start for the new Republic. March 4 was the start date of the new President until it was changed in 1933.

Therefore, QAnon believes that Trump will re-assume the presidency on the date laid down by the Founders.

As a result, prices in Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC is being increased on March 4 – from $596 to $1,331 — when hordes of QAnon believers will all come down to the nation’s capital to attend and celebrate the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Can’t they see that Trump is bilking them of their hard-earned money? That’s the cost of believing in Trump.

Conspiracy theories

It’s interesting to note that Trump endorsed Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, a QAnon believer, who ran for Congress in the 2020 election and won. Trump praised her in August 2020 in a tweet that she was a “future Republican Star” and “strong on everything.”

Greene has become the most prominent QAnon lawmaker in the country. She has promoted many conspiracy theories that falsely alleged that the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who eat children.

QAnon followers believe that this cabal includes President Biden, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and George Soros. Also included are entertainers and Hollywood celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, and Ellen DeGeneres; and religious figures like Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama.

Greene suggested in a Facebook post that wildfires in California were not natural. She claimed that forest fires “had been started by PG&E, in conjunction with the Rothschilds, using a space laser, in order to clear room for a high-speed rail project.”

She also claimed that Muslims don’t belong in government and 9/11 was an inside job. She also said that shootings at Parkland, Sandy Hook, and Las Vegas were “false flags” and were staged; and that “Zionist supremacists” are secretly masterminding Muslim immigration to Europe in a scheme to outbreed white people. She even suggested that leading Democratic officials should be executed. She later denied that she made all these claims; however, these claims were all documented, some on videos.

According to QAnon lore, “former President Donald Trump was recruited by top military generals to run for president in 2016 to break up this criminal conspiracy and bring its members to justice. Many of these cabal members will soon be arrested, the theory goes, and some will be imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay, while others will face military tribunals and be executed.”

And since the 2020 election, “QAnon has also become a stronghold of support for the false theory that the election was stolen from Trump. Some QAnon believers maintain that he is still the lawful president, although some have reluctantly accepted the reality that he is not.”

The Storm

Q predicted that this war would soon culminate in “The Storm,” which is the appointed time “when Mr. Trump would finally unmask the cabal, punish its members for their crimes and restore America to greatness.” It is a reference to a cryptic remark Trump made during an October 2017 photo op with several military generals. Trump said, “You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.” Is it a proof that Trump was sending a coded message about his plans to break up the global cabal? QAnon members believe so.

Q postings in social media have since decreased substantially since Trump’s re-election loss. I wonder why? But many QAnon believers said that Q will return someday, but others maintain that the movement no longer needs Q as a central figure. They now have Donald Trump as their High Priest.

But after Trump’s re-election loss, many QAnon believers rallied behind the false theory that the election was stolen from him. Many expected that on Inauguration Day, Mr. Trump would not actually leave office as scheduled but would declare martial law, announce mass arrests of Democrats and stop Biden from taking office. However, that didn’t happen.

Many QAnon believers grew disillusioned and angry. Some even realized they have been duped. But others kept their faith in Trump and continued to believe that “The Storm” was still coming. They maintained that Trump was still planning a triumphant comeback.

In his farewell address on January 19, Trump said, “Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There’s never been anything like it…”

“I go from this majestic place with a loyal and joyful heart, an optimistic spirit, and a supreme confidence that for our country and for our children, the best is yet to come. Thank you and farewell. God bless you. God bless the United States of America.” His words lifted the spirits of his QAnon followers. They must be saying, “Yes, the Master will be coming back!”

The show goes on

As soon as Trump went into self-exile in Mar-a-Lago, he opened an “Office of the Former President” in Palm Beach for the purpose of issuing statements since he is now barred from social media. He plans to announce his post-presidency plans and to “carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration.”

He issued a press release, saying: “”The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.” The show goes on! Hooray!

What if Trump doesn’t show up on March 4?

More than likely, he won’t show up. And that would certainly disappoint tens of thousands of QAnon followers. Heck, they could really be pissed off that they would burn down Trump’s hotel.

But Trump will come up with some reason why he couldn’t show up at his second inauguration. Are you surprised? He’d probably tell them to wait until next January so his followers could see Biden falter and quit the presidency. But he’s no longer in the line of succession. Vice-President Kamala Harris is next in line and Speaker Nancy Pelosi is third.

So how is he going to pull it off? Attack the White House? Which reminds of me the 2013 movie, “White House Down,” when a bomb was detonated in the US Capitol followed by an attack on the White House by former military mercenaries. Needless to say, the insurrection failed. And so will Trump if he has something like a “White House Down” scheme in mind. There will be 25,000 troops waiting for them.

Remember, he can say anything to his followers and they would believe him. The trick is to tell them that he would be president again. It’s easier to sell that to them than snake oil and they’ll buy it! That’s how gullible the Trump supporters are. And they’ll wait… and wait.

Meanwhile, Trump would be sending them letters thanking them for their continued support and asking them for more contributions. The word that’s being spread around in the Internet is: “Trump will come back in the future if not sooner.” And it could be as soon as March 4, Trump’s “Day of Resurrection.” Yes, they’re anxiously waiting for “The Storm.”