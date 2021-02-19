Filipino Canadian National Congress

Filipino Canadian National Congress was conceptualized, planned for, and organized in 2020. The not-for-profit organization with Corporation Number 1268111-1 with registered address in Ontario, currently has 13 members of Board of Directors composed of community leaders from different provinces and territories, a legal advisor and an Accountant, and has the Chair and Vice Chairs, respectively, of the Canada Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group as Honorary Members of its Advisory Council. The Canada Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group has been very helpful in the formation and founding months of the organization.

The Filipino Canadian National Congress (FCNC) aims to be a dynamic, united, integrated, and independent organization that provides a high standard of leadership in developing, promoting and empowering the identity, responsibilities and roles of Filipino diaspora in Canada. It will be open for membership to different Filipino Canadian registered organizations all over Canada, and commits to be inclusive, welcoming, and interactive. FCNC will represent the concerns and interests of nearly 1M voices within the Filipino Canadian communities before the people and Government of Canada.

Speakers at the event will be the Philippine Ambassador Rodolfo Robles, and the Chair and Vice Chairs, respectively, of Canada Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group: MP Kevin Lamoureux, MP Alice Wong, Senator Marilou McPhedran and MP Leah Gazan. Several other Members of Parliament have confirmed attending as well as some of the elected officials of Filipino descent in the city and provincial levels in Manitoba, Ontario, British Columbia and Yukon. The first and only Filipino Canadian to become a Member of Parliament, Dr. Rey Pagtakhan, and the first Filipino to become interim leader of a provincial political party, and the first racialized woman ever elected to the Manitoba Legislative Assembly, Ms. Florfina Marcelino, both committed to attend.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

Narima Dela Cruz (British Columbia)

President

Ronnie Dela Gana (Ontario)

1st Vice President

Genalyn Aseron Tan (Manitoba)

2nd Vice President

Virginia Sumalinog (Alberta)

Secretary

Mary Jane Napolitano (Manitoba)

Treasurer

Jake Salcedo (Nova Scotia)

Treasurer

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

ALBERTA (AB)

Jerry Caingcoy – President & Founder, The Filipino Champions of Canada (TFCC)

Virginia Sumalinog – Vice President, Philippine Business Society of Alberta (PBSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA (BC)

Narima Dela Cruz – President & Founder, Surrey Philippine Independence Day Society (SPIDS)

Treenee Lopez – Chair & Founder, Global Pinoy Diaspora Canada (GPDC)

MANITOBA (MB)

Genalyn Aseron Tan – President, Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers Incorporated (MAFTI)

Mary Jane Napolitano – PRO – Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers Incorporated (MAFTI)

NEW BRUNSWICK (NB)

Gina Moreno – President, Filipino Community of New Brunswick (FCNB)

NOVA SCOTIA (NS)

Jake Salcedo – President, Filipino Association of Nova Scotia (FANS)

ONTARIO (ON)

Eddie Villarta – I.T. Advisor & former Executive Director, Philippine Centre Canada

Ronnie Dela Gana – Co-Founder, Golden Balangay Awards (GBA), Publisher KUBO Magazine

QUEBEC (QC)

Mary Grace De Ocampo Goldenberg – President, Filipino Nurses Association of Quebec, Inc. (FNAQ)

SASKATCHEWAN (SK)

Chris Rodriguez – Fil. Cdn. Association of Saskatchewan (FilCAS), Host/Producer – The Chris Rod Show

YUKON (YT)

Aurora Viernes – President, Canadian Filipino Association in the Yukon (CFAY)

ADVISORY COUNCIL

Mr. Kevin Lamoureux, MP

Chair, Canada Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group

The Honourable Alice Wong, MP

1st Vice Chair, Canada Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group

The Honourable Marilou McPhedran, Senator

Vice Chair, Canada Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group

Ms. Leah Gazan, MP

Vice Chair, Canada Philippines Parliamentary Friendship Group

The Filipino Canadian National Congress is governed by its Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

The Advisory Council does not have fiduciary responsibility for the Filipino Canadian National Congress.

This responsibility lies with the Board of Directors of the FCNC.

Legal Advisor:

Mr. Antonio Villarin, Barrister & Solicitor

AMV Law Professional Corporation

http://amvlaw.ca/ 1-416-850-9320

250 Consumers Road, Unit 511, North York, Ontario M2J 4V6

Accountant:

Arlene Evangelista, CPA, CGA, H.B.Com.

Palmer Badger Chartered Professional Accountants

3317 Roblin Blvd. Winnipeg, MB R3R 0C2

1-(204) 896-3262 arlene_evans123@yahoo.com