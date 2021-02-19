Taal Island Residents Ordered to Evacuate due to Volcano’s Increased Activity



Residents in Taal Volcano Island were given orders to evacuate by Batangas officials last February 16 due to a slight increase of activity.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHILVOCS), Taal Volcano was at Alert Level 1 on Monday morning, having a record of 98 tremor episodes with durations of five to twelve minutes within the last 24 hours.

As per the Philippine Coast Guard, five assets were sent out with the mission of fetching around 200 residents from Sitio San Isidro and Sitio Tabla and bringing them to safer ground.

Philvocs also recommended for Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone entry (specifically the main crater area and Daang Kastila fissure) to be strictly guarded to prevent anyone from entering.