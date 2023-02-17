Success of the Provincial Nominee Program

Manitoba’s Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP) has broken records by attracting a record number of skilled immigrants in 2022. The MPNP issued 6,367 nominations in 2022, the highest number since the program was established in 1998. This is good news for the province, as thousands of skilled workers migrate to Manitoba each year, strengthening the workforce and contributing to the growth and expansion of the economy. The Manitoba government is committed to enhancing its ability to offer new opportunities for immigrants with a variety of skills and experiences from all over the world.

A report from the Immigration Advisory Council (IAC) provides 70 practical recommendations and concrete actions based on stakeholder feedback. The report aims to improve recruitment, streamline the MPNP, and enhance Manitoba’s settlement, integration, and foreign credential recognition programs and services. These recommendations will help the government work collaboratively with stakeholders to enhance the province’s ability to offer new opportunities for immigrants.

This is an excellent opportunity for the province, as immigrants and their families contribute significantly to the province’s economy and communities. The top occupations for nominees included transport truck drivers, food-service supervisors, food-counter attendants, cooks, and industrial butchers and meat cutters. With this program’s success, the government has formally requested the federal Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to approve a larger MPNP nomination allocation for 2023 to better address labour market needs and skill shortages.