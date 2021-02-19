Return of Old PUJ Routes in Cebu City Deferred due to Rise in New Cases



The continuous spike of Covid-19 cases in Cebu City has prompted the Jeepney Task Force to approve the move for NO additional routes of traditional public utility jeepneys in the city.

Task force head Councilor James Anthony Cuenco stated that currently, “public transport remains on a status quo” until there is a significant decrease of cases.

As of February 15, the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas has reported 2,601 active cases in Cebu City.

It can be recalled that Cuenco had proposed to re-open all previous routes to solve the lack of public transportation but with the situation, they still await clearance from the Emergency Operations Center and approval from Mayor Edgardo Abella.

Cuenco also said that they are presently drawing a list of jeepney drivers who reside in the city as the government is offering a program where they can avail of financial assistance amounting to P5,000, provided that they can comply with all requirements.

With the said assistance program happening this March, Cuenco reported that 700 names have already been verified.