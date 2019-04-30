Regine puts behind controversial ‘issue’ with DFA chief

Regine Velasquez tweeted last week that she was only for protecting the environment and she didn’t mean to speak ill of Foreign Affair Chief Teodoro “Teddyboy” Locsin Jr.

The ‘issue’ started when Velasquez reacted to a tweet by the Cabinet official that seemingly downplayed the illegal harvest of endangered giant clams by Chinese boats in Panatag Shoal aka Scarborough Shoal, off the coast of Zambales. Her comments didn’t sit well with some people, including staunch Duterte supporter Ben Tulfo. The TV and radio commentator berated Velasquez for “picking on” Locsin when she was “just an entertainer” Following Tulfo’s remarks, Velasquez’ husband Ogie Alcasid defended her by saying that Tulfo should focus on him instead of maligning his wife. Velasquez thanked fans who praised her tweet, and urged them to do their share in protecting nature. She also thanked the public for defending her right to freedom of expression.