Calia Pacle is 2019 Skills Manitoba’s Best High School Baker

2019 Skills Manitoba was once again held last April 11, 2019 at Red River College.

Out of the 475 students from different levels and 42 skilled trades and technology contest, Calia Pacle, a student from Kildonan East Collegiate, was one of the gold medalists who bagged the award “Best High School Baker” in the baking category.

She is set to represent Manitoba in Skills Canada National Competition happening in Halifax, Nova Scotia on May 27-30, 2019.

Calia, who has travelled to Portugal and Spain last March to further her baking skills is mentored by culinary and pastry arts teacher, Ainsley LaFleche.

Skills Canada Manitoba is a skills competition where students participate in challenges designed to test skills required in trades and technology careers. For more information, you can visit www.Skillsmanitoba.ca