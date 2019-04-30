YouTuber Mikey Bustos comes out of the closet

Mikey Bustos surprised his fans and followers when he took to social media to announce that he is a part of the LGBT community.

The Filipino-Canadian YouTube star posted on his Instagram account two photos of himself alongside his manager, RJ Garcia, who turned out to be his boyfriend. The photos were taken in Puerto Galera beach. As a YouTube star, he has over 880,000 subscribers and almost 150 million video views. He first appeared on the reality television show Canadian Idol. He rose to fame for his funny tutorials about the Filipino accent and comic videos on Filipino culture. He is now based in the Philippines.