PhilHealth releases another P100 million to Philippine Red Cross

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) said that it paid Philippine Red Cross (PRC) another P100 million for COVID-19 tests conducted by the humanitarian organization.

PhilHealth releases another P100,003,015 to Philippine Red Cross today,” said PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Dante Gierran in a statement Thursday night.

“[PhilHealth] fast tracks validation of claims to reimburse COVID-19 tests done by the PRC in support of the government’s campaign to curb the effect of pandemic particularly to OFWs,” he added.

Last October 27, the state health insurer also paid P500 million to settle half of its outstanding balance to PRC— amounting to over P930 million.

The agency then said it will expedite the “processing of the remaining balance following strict compliance to government accounting rules and regulations.”

On October 28, the PRC resumed its operations of conducting COVID-19 tests chargeable to PhilHealth. The PRC suspended its coronavirus testing last October 15 due to PhilHealth’s late payment.

(source: Manila Bulletin)