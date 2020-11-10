Little Elf-Girl Lost

(Sonnet II: The Awakening)

The first moment she climbs out of her tree-hole nest

What a sight to behold! Her face beaming with zest

Silvery sunrays slice through the thick foliage

Small rainbows form as light hits the peacocks’ plumage

She stares at the lake admiring the reflections

Then notices those beady eyes full of questions

The woodland ungulates are tame rather than wild

Enchanted and enchanting the curious elf-child

Tarsiers mouse-deer and pangolins in the sunshine

Cattails and pussy willows thrive near the grapevine

Amidst these nature’s wonders new to her senses

She feels her smallness under the microlenses

And as she looks at the stars in the ink-black sky

Something unfamiliar in her heart makes her cry