Patricia Javier hailed as ‘Noble Queen of Universe 2019’

Actress Patricia Javier Walcher, popularly known as Patricia Javier, was recently adjudged as Noble Queen of the Universe 2019.

Walcher edged out 19 other contestants for the crown representing the Philippines (Luzon). Other winners were: Jill Chapman, USA (West Coast), Noble Queen Earth; Maria France Imelda Papin Carreon Philippines (Bicol), Noble Queen International; Anna Rabtsun Baylosis (Russia), Noble Queen Tourism; and Beau Singson Villanueva (Australia), Noble Queen Globe. The Noble Queen of the Universe pageant aims to establish a compassionate society and to create opportunities for ladies to promote their noble culture to a global audience while celebrating their uniqueness, talent, and beauty. The inaugural pageant was held at the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel early Monday morning, Dec. 2.