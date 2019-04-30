Nominate deserving Filipino-Canadians

Nominate deserving Filipino-Canadians – Deadline: May 3rd
Make your nominations today!

https://goo.gl/forms/yRDDMNwJUEYae32z2
Do you know of any individual and/or group that have made a significant contribution to our Filipino-Canadian community here in Winnipeg, Manitoba? Would you like his/her/them to be recognized? Do they meet the requirements below?
· No Age Limit
· Must be a Canadian Citizen or Permanent Resident
· Must be nominated for the Award (you cannot nominate yourself)
· Nominee must be of good character and have demonstrated a positive public contribution to the enrichment of our Filipino-Canadian Heritage

If so, We invite you to nominate an individual and/or group and explain why they deserve to be recognized.

Award Categories:
·Arts & Entertainment Award
·Language & Heritage Award
·Community Celebrations & Gatherings Award
· Sports & Fitness Award
· Immigration & Settlement Award
· Newcomer Volunteer Recognition Award (been in Canada for less than 5 years)
· Youth Volunteer Award (21 and under)
· Lifetime Volunteer Award

