NCR and some provinces opted-out face-to-face classes pilot project of DepEd

The local government of the National Capital Region, Davao and Cotabato will not join in the Department of Education’s face-to-face class pilot project for January implementation.

Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones said: ” This is voluntary and we need parental consent. In our findings, the spread of the COVID-19 does not happen in the school, but mostly in their homes.”

According to Secretary Briones that the pilot project being promoted by the Department of Education is in preparation for the normalcy of the school operation now that there will be a vaccine available to the public by next year.

“Many parents complain that face-to-face classes are important because they cannot comply to teach their children. Some parents have no capacity to handle the home-based study due to the lack of knowledge of technology,” Briones added.

The face-to-face class project limits not more than 20 students per class and the classes will not be held daily.

There are 1,100 public schools in the country that have been nominated for the implementation of limited face-to-face learning. Most of these public schools are in the regions where COVID-19 cases are very low.

Approval from the local government officials and the consent of the parents are still the deciding factors for the complete implementation of the pilot project.