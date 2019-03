Manager says Maine Mendoza not moving to ABS-CBN

The manager of Maine Mendoza belied rumors that his ward is moving to the ABS-CBN network.

In his Facebook account, Rams David also rebuffed rumors that the Kapuso actress was suspended and thrown out from the celebrated noontime show. The buzz was fueled by a tweet from Entertainment Uptake’s Twitter account. Maine and Alden Richards form the phenomenal love team AlDub of “Eat Bulaga’s” “Juan For All, All For Juan” segment as Yaya Dub.