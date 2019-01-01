PAGASA says PH now approaching dry season

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) says the days will begin to last longer and nights get shorter after Thursday’s vernal equinox.

According to PAGASA, vernal equinox is an astronomical event that marks the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere and autumn in the southern hemisphere. In the Philippines, days following the vernal equinox mark longer daytime and shorter nighttime. It will also begin to feel more like summer due to longer exposure under the sun. As the northeast monsoon or “amihan” season ends on the third or last week of March, PAGASA may declare the official onset of dry season in the country. Last year, it was s declared on April 10.