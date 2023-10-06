Kim Chiu Fulfills Bucket List Dream by Getting Slapped by Maricel Soriano in ‘Linlang’

Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu recently ticked off an extraordinary item from her bucket list – getting slapped by the legendary “Diamond Star,” Maricel Soriano. During a press conference, Kim expressed her long-standing desire for her upcoming Prime Video series, “Linlang.”

Kim shared her excitement amid laughter, saying, “I was so thrilled! Of course, every actor’s dream is to be slapped by Maricel. It’s on our bucket list, and now it’s checked. It was intense!”

Kim also confessed to feeling nervous while filming the scene. She praised Maricel Soriano for being down-to-earth and supportive toward younger actors like herself.

In “Linlang,” Kim, alongside Paulo Avelino and JM de Guzman, takes the lead in a suspense-thriller produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape. The series, available exclusively on Prime Video from October 5, delves into the story of boxer-turned-seaman Victor “Bangis” Lualhati (Paulo), who uncovers shocking truths about his wife Juliana (Kim) and is pushed to confront his own inner demons.

“Linlang” promises to deliver a gripping narrative filled with suspense, drama, and revelations to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.