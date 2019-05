Jets Feeling the Blues

Out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Winnipeg Jets post season hopes were dashed in Game 6 as the St. Louis Blues won the series 4-2. The Jets were unable to win at home and only won the two games on the road in St. Louis.

The Blues move on to play the Dallas Stars. The Stars made it into the playoffs as a Wild Card and knocked off division favorite, Nashville Predators.

Photos by Star Roxas | FIlipino Journal