Indonesia’s TV to air own version of ‘It’s Showtime’

Indonesia’s MNC TV will be airing its own version of ABS-CBN’s noontime show “It’s Showtime”.

The franchise was announced by a lyric video post of the Kapamilya noontime show through MNC TV’s Facebook page.

The news was confirmed by Business Unit Head Peter Edward Dizon on his Facebook page. “The noontime show’s hosts Vhong Navarro and Vice Ganda also announced the news in the “Bidaman” segment of “It’s Showtime” last Saturday.