HK Passenger with new Covid-19 strain confirmed to be an OFW by DOH

Photo: AFP

The Department of Health (DOH) gave confirmation that the Hongkong passenger who got infected by the new variant of the Covid-19 virus is a Filipino overseas worker, hailing from Cagayan Valley.

The person was reported to have arrived in Hongkong on the 22nd of December with a negative result for the said virus; however, when she took an RT-PCR test on the 2nd day of January this year, she tested positive for Covid with the UK strain.

Event Timeline:

• December 17 – left Cagayan Valley

• December 18 – arrival at Metro Manila where she had quarantine as per protocol

• December 19 – got tested for COVID-19 and came out negative

• December 22 – left for Hongkong and had quarantine again when she arrived

• January 02 – got an RT-PCR testing where she tested positive with the UK strain

As per DOH, the OFW worker is currently in isolation and in stable condition.

In their virtual briefing, the Hongkong officials reported that the Filipina was among the four cases of the new variant they detected in their country. Two of the other cases were foreigners from London and the fourth one was from France.