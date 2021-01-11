Skating In The New Year

The Delapaz and Santiaguel families were among the many skaters enjoying the above normal temperatures during the New Years weekend. Winnipeggers rang in the new year by heading outdoors as provincial health orders restricted in-house gathering over the Christmas holidays.

Outdoor rinks throughout Winnipeg started opening up including the rinks at Central Park and in the Exchange District. Toboggan hills were also full of activities and the inland and river skating trails at the Forks were also bustling.

Manitobans Embracing The Outdoors During Code Red

Outdoor public spaces throughout Winnipeg and across Manitoba were filled with tobogganers and many just wanted to get outdoors.

During our visit to Harbourview Park in northeast Winnipeg, many families were able to social distance and still enjoy the joys of sliding down a hill on a plastic sled.

Others made their way to newly opened outdoor rinks throughout the city, including the river and inland skating trails at The Forks National. Joan Presto took a road trip to enjoy the solitude at Rainbow Falls in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

The temperature forecast for the upcoming weeks are seasonably mild compared to normal frigid weather we normally get in Winnipeg in January. It’s a good time to get out your skates, toboggans, skis, snowboards and enjoy the outdoors.

Photos by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal