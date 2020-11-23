GMA Network unites all hearts with “Isang Puso Ngayong Pasko”

GMA-7’s Christmas Station ID, “Isang Puso Ngayong Pasko” puts the spotlight on the innate kindness of Filipinos and the love we have for each other that fuels our resilience, and most importantly, the strength of our faith in God.

The Kapuso Network’s heartwarming campaign features its various artists and news and public affairs personalities expressing their sincerest gratitude to everyone who extended their hand to those in great need, most especially to the frontliners who continue to help fellow Filipinos battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the first responders who rushed to the scenes of devastation to rescue and evacuate those in peril, and to Filipinos who opened their hearts in their own simple ways.

“Isang Puso Ngayong Pasko” brings together all hearts this Christmas and no pandemic will stop the Kapuso Network from remembering the true reason for this season.

Watch GMA Network’s 2020 Christmas Station ID on GMA’s official Facebook and YouTube accounts, or on the official website www.gmanetwork.com.