Little Elf-Girl Lost

(Sonnet III: The Discovery)

Something painful yet unfamiliar makes her cry

Thinking ’bout this night and day she cannot yet fly

What can be lacking from her mem’ries of the past?

The death of her parents she remembers at last!

Leaves of forgotten wisdom floating in the air

Lead her to the mystery of the fair nymphs’ lair

Will she find out that she has her fate in her hands?

The reason she is able to count time with sands?

Tick-tock, tick-tock sounds the cicadas and the clock

Turtles and platypi hiding behind the rock

Mermen and mermaids mistaken for manatees

Hum the hummingbirds and bumble the bumblebees!

And now that her world is gradually unfolding

Is she ready to find what her life is missing?