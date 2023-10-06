Gerald Anderson on marriage plans with Julia Barretto: “There are more pressing issues in the world.”

Photo source: manilastandard.net

Celebrity power couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto graced the red carpet together at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023, held at Shangri-La Makati last Saturday. Amidst the glitz and glamour, they were queried by the media about the possibility of wedding bells ringing soon.

Gerald responded, “Will we tell you? There are more pressing issues in the world right now.” However, he hinted at plans, saying, “But, you know, we’ll get there. We’ll get there.”

Julia expressed her excitement about attending the event with Gerald, making it even more special.

Last March, Gerald publicly declared his intention to marry Julia, stating that everything he does in his career and business endeavors is leading up to that moment. He emphasized that he is diligently working towards their future together.

While the couple remains tight-lipped about their wedding timeline, their love and commitment remain evident, leaving their fans eagerly awaiting further developments in their relationship.