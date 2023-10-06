Gary V’s Electrifying ReEnergized 2023 Tour Lights Up Winnipeg



On September 28, 2023, the Club Regent Event Centre in Winnipeg witnessed a night of musical magic and nostalgia as Mr Pure Energy, Gary Valenciano brought his ReEnergized 2023 concert tour to a sold-out crowd. Winnipeg was just one of the stops on his tour, including performances in Calgary, Toronto, and California.

With a career spanning four decades and over 30 music albums, Gary V delivered a powerhouse performance, taking the audience on a journey through his classics like “Di Bale Na Lang,” “Hataw Na,” “Eto Na Naman,” “Babalik Ka Rin,” and “Growing Up.” He also serenaded fans with timeless hits such as “I Will Be Here,” “Sana Maulit Muli,” “How Did You Know?” and “Each Passing Night.” Gary V’s inspirational songs, including “Take Me Out of the Dark,” “Sa Yahweh,” and “Warrior is a Child,” touched the hearts of many, showcasing his unwavering faith in God.

Adding to the excitement, Gary V’s son, Gab Valenciano, dazzled the crowd with his incredible dance moves along with Maneuvers dancer Jason Zamora and Gary’s nephew, Gab Martinez.

Backed by a sensational band, the concert was a night to remember, filled with energy and inspiration. Winnipeg embraced Gary V and eagerly anticipates his return in the future.

Photos: Ron Cantiveros l Filipino Journal