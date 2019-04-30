From the Manitoba Legislature

Cindy Lamoureux, MLA | cindy@gocindy.ca

When I was first elected back in 2016, I made a commitment to be available and accessible between elections. Like my father, I made the decision to make time on a weekly basis to be at a local restaurant in order for constituents to see me in person, that does not take away from people who would rather meet me at my office.

On Monday, April 28th, 2019, I had a special guest as I had invited the Minister, Kelvin Goertzen who is responsible for Education, Training and Immigration down to my weekly McDonalds. This experience was a big success as it created an opportunity for my constituents to gather around and ask questions and share their ideas about the Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program (MPNP) as well as their thoughts about our education system.

We discussed everything from how the MPNP could be improved, to concerns that have been noticed throughout different communities in our province, to graduation rates and the topic, and nervousness behind the discussion of school amalgamation.

I was pleased to see Mr. Cantiveros who is the Publisher of the Filipino Journal join me while the Minister was there. Based on a talk that we had I am happy to say that I will be writing stories in future editions of the Journal. I look forward to sharing with the community some ideas and reflections in the future but if you have some ideas that you would like me to write about please let me know maybe even stop by my weekly meeting place at McDonald’s, 1301 McPhillips Street every Monday from 6pm-8pm.