Duterte signs law abolishing Road Board

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11239 or “An Act Abolishing the Road Board and providing for the disposition of the Motor Vehicle User’s Charge Collections”.

Under the new law, MVUC will be “remitted to the National Treasury under a special account in the General Fund.” A Congressional Oversight Committee, composed of five members each from the House of Representatives and the Senate, was also created to monitor the funds. The President had earlier called for the abolition of the graft-ridden Road Board. The law was signed on March 8 but was released to the media only on Tuesday.