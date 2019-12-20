Duterte opens 30th SEAG, dances to tunes of ‘Manila’

President Rodrigo Duterte was seen dancing through the music as the popular Filipino song “Manila” by Hotdog band played during the opening ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Duterte was caught swaying at the Philippine Arena as Filipino athletes competing in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) strutted their way across the stage of the Philippine Arena for the opening ceremony of the biennial sports event.

Duterte also formally opened the 11-nation, multi-sport event after all delegates appeared before the audience. Around 8,750 athletes from the Philippines, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Timor Leste, Singapore, and Vietnam will compete in 530 events in 56 sports from November 30 to December 11.

The President was joined in the stage by His Majesty Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah who was also treated to original Filipino music sung by Filipino rapper and Black Eyed Peas member apl.de.ap, theater performers like Robert Seña and Aicelle Santos, and other Filipino singers like Christian Bautista, KZ, Tandingan, Jed Madela, Iñigo Pascual, Elmo Magalona, Anna Fegi, and the TNT Boys.