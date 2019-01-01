DepEd to hire more teachers, non-teaching personnel for 2020

The Department of Education (DepEd) will use its 2020 funding of more than P500 billion to hire 10,000 public school teachers and 5,000 non-teaching personnel.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones disclosed that the move is part of the agency’s commitment to further improve teacher-to-student ratio, enhance learning and ease the workload of its personnel. The hiring of additional teachers has a budget of P1.27 billion; while P1.28 billion has been allocated for the creation of new non-teaching positions. The 2020 National Expenditure Plan (NEP) of the DepEd totals P550.9 billion, an increase of more than P20 billion from the department’s P530.23 billion in the General Appropriations Act of 2019.

Meanwhile, the budget for the DepEd Computerization Program (DCP) amounts to P8.99 billion. It will cover 4,300 e-classroom packages and 42,010 multimedia packages for schools. The DCP is aimed at providing the appropriate technologies to all public schools to enhance the teaching-learning process and to enable both teachers and learners to meet the challenges of the 21st century. It also provides relevant information technology structures, networking facilities and information systems to all levels of governance of the department.