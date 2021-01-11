Dacera family called for a second autopsy to dispute daughter’s death was due to natural causes

Photo courtesy of Christine Angelica Dacera/Instagram

Photo courtesy of Jel Santos

Manila, Philippines – The family of the late Christine Dacera called for another autopsy as they did not believe that her death was due to natural causes.

According to the lawyers of the Dacera family, the initial medical examination failed to explain the presence of Christine’s injuries; hence, they are disputing the claim that she succumbed to “ruptured aortic aneurysm.”

Initial investigations by Makati Police Chief Col. Harold Depositar stated that there were traces of semen on found on the victim’s body but these were not included in the report. The autopsy revealed an abrasion and healed lacerations in Dacera’s private parts.

As per the family spokesperson, Brick Reyes, the injuries found on Dacera’s legs and arms would suffice to establish a probable cause for rape. Moreover, he stated that Dacera was set-up as the hotel’s manager was an acquaintance of the one of the suspects.

Reyes said results of the second autopsy will be available by Wednesday next week.