Barangay Ginebra to face Korean team in Asian Basketball Showdown

The country’s most beloved PBA team – the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel will try to even up with LG Sakers, one of the stalwarts of the Korean Basketball League, in a rematch of two of the most popular basketball teams in Asia dubbed as the Asian Basketball Showdown.

The LG Sakers bested Barangay Ginebra in their first meeting five years ago. The Asian Basketball Showdown II will be held on Sept. 17, 6 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum where the Gin Kings is hoping to get a win in home court. The exhibition game is free to the public courtesy of LG Philippines. According to LG Electronics Philippines Managing Director Inkwun Heo, the event is a treat to Filipinos in the spirit of celebration of the 70th anniversary of South Korean and Philippine diplomatic relations. To find out how to get a free ticket, visit the Asian Basketball Showdown 2 for the full mechanics.