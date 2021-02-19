Auring to Intensify into Tropical Depression

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has given warning that tropical depression Auring may escalate into a tropical storm before making landfall at Caraga.

Wednesday night has seen the typhoon to be 755 km southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with westward movement at 10 kph.

As it is anticipated to be over East Mindanao waters until Saturday, it is likely to heighten into a storm this Thursday night with winds blowing from 65 to 85 kph. Weather specialist Benison Estareja says it will hit Caraga by Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Though it is seemingly getting closer to Hinatuan at present, Pagasa says that a change in its course is possible.

Currently, Auring is still not directly affecting the Philippines but it is the cause of Eastern Mindanao’s cloudy skies.

No signals of tropical cyclone wind have been announced yet but Pagasa warns that Caraga and Davao regions may be placed under Signal number 1 by Friday. Moreover, Signal number 1 or 2 may be raised in other parts of Mindanao, Visayas, Mimaropa and Bicol, depending on Auring’s track.

Forecast shows that the typhoon may head northwest after going through northern tip of Caraga, this time hitting Central Visayas before moving between Eastern Mindoro and Northern Palawan.

Still, Pagasa says there is every possibility for Auring to change course and move north toward Eastern Visayas or Bicol or move south going Davao.

Pagasa asks everyone to be vigilant as there may be flooding and landslides among areas that have had rain for the past couple of days.