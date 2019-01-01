Arnell Ignacio to do a showbiz comeback - Filipino Journal

Arnell Ignacio to do a showbiz comeback

Showbiz beckons Arnell Ignacio to return to his “first love,” and it seems he has no power to refuse.

In a met up with the entertainment press shortly after he resigned as Deputy Administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA, he explained that his main reason for leaving the government is his personal problems at home. He also needs a job that can make him earn more, to have more time for his child Sofia, and to care for his father who has 4th stage prostate cancer. The 55-year-old comedian and former TV host however said he has learned to love his government job and is still open to working with the government, like being a consultant for any government agency.

