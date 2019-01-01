Alden to do a movie with Kathryn

The Kapuso network has allowed Alden Richards to do a movie with Star Cinema, the film arm of their rival network ABS-CBN.

The movie will pair Alden opposite Kathryn Bernardo for the first time and will be shot in Hong Kong under the direction of Cathy Garcia Molina. Movie pundits believed that doing movies with other partners will surely help them grow in their respective careers. Alden is part of the popular AlDub love team with Maine Mendoza while Kathryn is part of the KathNiel love team with Daniel Padilla.