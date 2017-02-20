Friendship

Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of Friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.

Friendship is a relationship of mutual affection between people. It is a stronger form of interpersonal bond than an association. People with close friendships are happier.

Although there are many forms of Friendship, some of which may vary from place to place, certain characteristics are present in many types of bond. Such characteristics include sympathy, empathy, honesty, altruism, mutual understanding and compassion, enjoyment of each other’s company, and trust.

When we honestly ask ourselves which person in our lives mean the most to us, we often find that it is those, who instead of giving advice, solutions or cures, have chosen rather to share our pain and touch our wounds with warm and tender hand. The Friend who can be silent with us in a moment of despair or confusion, who can stay with us in an hour of grief and bereavement, who can tolerate not knowing, not caring, not healing, and face with us the reality of our powerlessness, that is a Friend who cares.

Friendship quality is important for a person’s well-being. High quality friendship, have good ways of resolving conflict, ultimately leading to stronger and healthier relationships. Good friendship has been called “life-enhancing””. Quality friendships lead an individual to fell more comfortable with his or her personal identity. Higher friendship quality directly contributes to self-esteem, self-confidence, and social development.

GOD is a FRIEND because He instilled in us the experience of LOVE and LOVING-KINDNESS. A Friend is someone who leads us to experience love and friendliness.

Dear Lord, I thank you for the good friends You have placed in my life, but above all, I thank You for Your FRIENDSHIP.

QUOTES ON FRIENDSHIP

1. A Friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.

2. It is not lack of love, but a lack of Friendship that makes unhappy marriages.

3. Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend.

4. Friends are part of the glue that holds life and faith together.

5. You are my best friend as well as my lover, and I do not know which side of you I enjoy the most. I treasure each side, just as I treasured our life together.

6. A Friend is the first person who comes in when the whole world has gone out.

7. I would rather walk with a Friend in the dark, than alone in the light.

8. If you live to be a hundred, I want to live a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.

9. Don’t walk in front of me . . . I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me . . . I may not lead, Walk BESIDE me . . . just be my FRIEND.