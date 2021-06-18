Words of wisdom from Claudio Granados, Sr. as he celebrates his 100 years of active living



Anyone can learn how to live longer from Tatay Claudio, as his friends call him, as he celebrated his 100 years of age last June 6, Sunday, together with his loved ones guided with health protocols.

As one foremost American psychologist wrote that social interaction is one detector for longevity. Yes, And Tatay Claudio, has been active since his younger years.

“There is no secret, just enjoy life as it comes. But when I was younger, I engaged in a variety of exercises and was active. I like swimming, bowling and I love to socialize,” still with a cheerful smile.

Claudio Granados, Sr. was born on June 6, 1921, in Balayan, Batangas, and immigrated to Canada on Sept. 21, 1981. With his late wife, Cipriana, they are blessed with 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. In Winnipeg, the couple started socializing by attending many dance parties and became active members of the Filipino Seniors Group, In Folklorama with the Pearl of the Orient Pavillion, and Mabuhay Serenaders.

His children include: Willie and Sollie Padida (Philippines) children, Abie & Harry Sta Ana, Wilsol & Marge Padida; Marilyn and Bon Soliven, Trisha and Herman; Parker and Rhys and Andrea Soliven; Richard and Zeny Granados, Arvine and Darlene Granados, Amanda Granados and Austin Ryan Granados; Claudio (Totie) Granados Jr. & Ellie, Angelo Granados and Skyler Granados; and extended family members, Eric,Jha and Audri Labios.

Tatay Claudio is so grateful to the blessing of the Lord, and he looks forward to enjoying life with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.