Raiders to Host Packers in Winnipeg for Preseason Game

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – The Oakland Raiders, in association with On Ice Entertainment Ltd., will host the

Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada for a preseason Week 3 game on Thursday, Aug. 22,

2019. The contest, scheduled for a 7 p.m. (Central Time) kickoff at IG Field, will mark the first-ever game

north of the border for the Silver and Black.

Over the previous six months, the Raiders have worked with On Ice Entertainment to locate and

establish a host site for the first NFL game in Canada since the Buffalo Bills played games at Toronto’s

Rogers Centre each year from 2008-13. The game will also make the Raiders, who will host the Chicago

Bears at Tottenham Stadium in London on Oct. 6, the first-ever NFL team to play games in three

different nations in a single season.

“I want to especially thank the Oakland Raiders for the opportunity and their trust as well as the Green

Bay Packers and the NFL,” said John Graham, President of On Ice Entertainment. “IG Field is the home of

the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and this event could not be staged without the great assistance and support

of Wade Miller (President & CEO, Winnipeg Blue Bombers), his entire staff and the Winnipeg Blue

Bombers. We also want to acknowledge and thank the cites of Edmonton and Regina for their time and

efforts during this process.”

IG Field is a 33,000-seat, partially covered stadium that serves as the home of the Canadian Football

League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Canadian Premier League’s Valour FC soccer team. IG Field has

played host to many large sporting events including the 103rd Grey Cup, the 2016 Tim Hortons NHL

Heritage Classic, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015.

“We are thrilled to welcome both the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers to IG Field this summer,”

said Miller. “We look forward to NFL and CFL fans alike joining us this August for this special sporting

event at IG Field as we showcase our great stadium and the city’s passion for the sport of football.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. (Central Time). Ticket prices,

determined by On Ice Entertainment, range from $75 to $340 CDN (plus taxes and fees).

The game will be broadcast via the Raiders television network, including KTVU/FOX-2 in the Bay Area

and KVVU/FOX-5 in Las Vegas. The game will be televised nationally in Canada on TSN and RDS.