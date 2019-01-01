“Noemi’s Cuisine” A Filipino Journal TV Premiere

For over 30 years, Filipino Journal has been the pulse of the Filipino community in Winnipeg.

It has been dedicating its pages to the thriving community and its stories, achievements and good works that are the foundation of the publication.

In this digital age, while the newspaper remains as a powerful mainstream media, we believe that we can tell more stories beyond articles and still images, thus the creation of FJTV or Filipino Journal Television.

FJTV is an addition to our media kit. Whether you are an individual, an organization or a business who wants to inspire and tell your story beyond the paper, we are at your service.

From straightforward to light and fun storytelling of yourself, organization, event, advocacy or company, we’d love to brainstorm with you and realize our ideas.

The video that you are about to watch is a feel-good feature of Noemi’s Cuisine, one of our advertisers and a business that has been serving the community with great food like kakanin as their specialty. Owner Marinel Rubio-Nagtalon shares the story of her business with our host, former GMA Network Executive Producer and Program Manager, Donna Medina-Cantiveros.

Enjoy watching and be inspired by the story of Noemi’s Cuisine.

Special thanks to Marinel Rubio Nagtalon and the FJTV team:

Xlarience Jacinto and Katreen Loisa of MYXZ Images for Cinematography

Noli Enero and the team of Noli Enero Multimedia for post-production.