New to Winnipeg? You are not alone!

July 19 • Radisson Winnipeg Downtown • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Providing information and inspiration on the three pillars for success in Canada — careers, education and settlement — the rebranded Canadian Immigrant Fair is returning to Winnipeg for its fourth annual event! The fair is on Friday, July 19, 2019, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Radisson Winnipeg Downtown (288 Portage St. Winnipeg). Free admission!
What you’ll find at the fair:
• Diverse tradeshow of exhibitors
• Hiring employers
• Dynamic speakers series
• FREE social media headshots!
• Career tips and resumé advice
• Practical workshops
• Speed mentoring activity
• English language help
• Immigration and settlement help
• Banking and small business resources
• Meaningful connections
• Inspiration to succeed
Plus, don’t miss the always-popular Resumé Clinic, offering you free, one-on-one consultation on your resumé with professional employment counsellors! Learn more about the clinic and counsellors here.