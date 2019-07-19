New to Winnipeg? You are not alone!

July 19 • Radisson Winnipeg Downtown • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Providing information and inspiration on the three pillars for success in Canada — careers, education and settlement — the rebranded Canadian Immigrant Fair is returning to Winnipeg for its fourth annual event! The fair is on Friday, July 19, 2019, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Radisson Winnipeg Downtown (288 Portage St. Winnipeg). Free admission!

What you’ll find at the fair:

• Diverse tradeshow of exhibitors

• Hiring employers

• Dynamic speakers series

• FREE social media headshots!

• Career tips and resumé advice

• Practical workshops

• Speed mentoring activity

• English language help

• Immigration and settlement help

• Banking and small business resources

• Meaningful connections

• Inspiration to succeed

Plus, don’t miss the always-popular Resumé Clinic, offering you free, one-on-one consultation on your resumé with professional employment counsellors! Learn more about the clinic and counsellors here.





