“Melo’s Balloons” A Filipino Journal TV Special Presentation

Having a family business is rather challenging for Melo’s Ballon owners Aldrin and Miriam Deuna as it is hard to separate the family and business at times. But it is also in their family that they find the confidence that anything can be achieved through teamwork and strong family values.

This undoubtedly has also made the business successful, making them part of the many milestone celebrations here in Winnipeg since 2006.

Enjoy watching and be inspired by the story of Melo’s Balloon.