Max’s Restaurant Grand Opening Blowout in Winnipeg

The Philippine based Max’s Restaurant which serves authentic juicy and crispy Max’s Fried Chicken and other Filipino dishes set their long awaited Grand Opening in Winnipeg, Manitoba branch last April 05, 2019.

The famous restaurant founded by Filipino Maximo Gimenez after World War II sits on 4,500-square-foot area in the heart of commercial strip mall at 1255 St. James St., south of the Costco store. In 1993, the restaurant established its slogan “Sarap to the bones!” (“Delicious to the bones!”).