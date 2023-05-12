International Job and Career Fair Offers Exclusive Insight into Immigration and Employment Opportunities in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB (May 11, 2023) – The highly anticipated International Job and Career Fair is just around the corner, providing job seekers with invaluable information and resources to help them tap into exciting career opportunities in Manitoba, Canada. With key employers such as the City of Winnipeg, the Canadian Armed Forces and Health Careers Manitoba, there are opportunities to network with industry recruiters and employers.
Interested participants are encouraged to register and secure their attendance at this must-attend event especially foreign nationals visiting Winnipeg hoping to learn more about working visas.
Kyle Duque of Duque Immigration Services will be exhibiting and speaking to provide information on key topics related to working in Manitoba.
Their session will focus on three key areas:
- Changing Visitor Status to Working Status in Manitoba
- A Brief Overview of the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) Process
- Benefits of the LMIA for Employers
Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the process for changing their visitor status to working status, as well as the critical role of the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) in the Canadian immigration process. Employers and potential employees alike will benefit from learning about the advantages of securing an LMIA, including access to global talent, increased productivity, and potential government incentives.
The International Job and Career Fair presents a unique opportunity for job seekers to learn about the vibrant economy and growing job market in Manitoba. Attendees will be equipped with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions about their careers and successfully navigate the Canadian job market.
Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to gain valuable insights into immigration and employment opportunities in Manitoba. Register now to secure your spot at the International Job and Career Fair, as space is limited.
To register and obtain more information on the event, please visit 204JobFair.ca. Act now and take the first step toward a successful career in Manitoba.
Confirmed employers include Healthy Careers Manitoba, City of Winnipeg, Canadian Armed Forces, Epic Opportunities, Vickar Auto Group, Max’s Restaurant, DEL Communications, The Winnipeg Free Press, Turning Leaf Support Services, Lazy Bear Expeditions and Independent Living Resource Centre. Virtual exhibitors include Russell Inn (Virden) and Mary Brown’s Chicken. In addition, the following immigration settlement organizations – Immigrant Centre Manitoba and Seven Oaks Immigration Services.
Teachers and educators from the Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers Inc (MAFTI) will also be on-hand to answer questions and inquiries about the teaching profession in Manitoba.
Registration Still Open, Sign Up Today