International Job and Career Fair Offers Exclusive Insight into Immigration and Employment Opportunities in Manitoba

Changing Visitor Status to Working Status in Manitoba

A Brief Overview of the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) Process

Benefits of the LMIA for Employers

Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the process for changing their visitor status to working status, as well as the critical role of the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) in the Canadian immigration process. Employers and potential employees alike will benefit from learning about the advantages of securing an LMIA, including access to global talent, increased productivity, and potential government incentives.

The International Job and Career Fair presents a unique opportunity for job seekers to learn about the vibrant economy and growing job market in Manitoba. Attendees will be equipped with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions about their careers and successfully navigate the Canadian job market.

To register and obtain more information on the event, please visit 204JobFair.ca.

Confirmed employers include Healthy Careers Manitoba, City of Winnipeg, Canadian Armed Forces, Epic Opportunities, Vickar Auto Group, Max’s Restaurant, DEL Communications, The Winnipeg Free Press, Turning Leaf Support Services, Lazy Bear Expeditions and Independent Living Resource Centre. Virtual exhibitors include Russell Inn (Virden) and Mary Brown’s Chicken. In addition, the following immigration settlement organizations – Immigrant Centre Manitoba and Seven Oaks Immigration Services.

Teachers and educators from the Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers Inc (MAFTI) will also be on-hand to answer questions and inquiries about the teaching profession in Manitoba.

