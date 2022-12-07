Filipino Journal Christmas Marketing Packages

Get Your Small Business Gifts in front of Winnipeg’s Filipino Community this Holiday Season!

As a small business owner, you know that the holidays are a crucial time to get your products and services in front of as many people as possible. And what better way to do that than by partnering with Filipino Journal, Winnipeg’s top Filipino-Canadian newspaper, for some holiday marketing?

With our social media and digital marketing promotions, we can help you get your small business gifts in front of the city’s Filipino community – just in time for Christmas! Interested? Keep reading to find out more.

How We Can Help You Promote Your Small Business Gifts this Holiday Season

1. Social Media Promotions – We’ll help you get the word out about your small business gifts on our popular Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media accounts.

2. Digital Marketing Promotions – We’ll feature your small business gifts in a special e-blast that goes out to our entire database of subscribers!

3. Print Advertising – Interested in getting your small business gifts in front of even more people? We offer highly-discounted advertising rates in our award-winning print edition published twice a month!

4. Online Advertising – Don’t want to miss a single potential customer? We also offer online advertising on our website, filipinojournal.com

5. Event Sponsorships – Want to get your brand in front of even more people? Consider sponsoring popular community events throughout the year. With tens of thousands of people attending these events each year, it’s a great way to get noticed!

Conclusion:

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to promote your small business gifts to Winnipeg’s Filipino community this holiday season! Contact us today to find out more about how we can help you reach your target market through our various marketing channels.